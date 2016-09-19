New shops are coming to Gladstone... but which ones?

Something is about to open up in this shop at Stocklands Gladstone.

THERE is some shuffling and investing in new stores going on at Stocklands Gladstone.

The newsagency has been downsized, making way for a new store between the newsagency and Williams.

Currently there is a white wall over the store, hiding the construction going on inside from those walking past.

There is also a blue wall hiding what is going to be situated next to Sunglass Hut.

There have been rumours of a Burger Urge restaurant opening but these two shops look too small considering the size of the Burger Urge in Rockhampton.

The Observer expects to find out what shops will be where at midday.