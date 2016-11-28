BREAKING: New Shell servo, food outlets planned for Dawson Hwy

A development application has been lodged with Gladstone Regional Council to build a service station on Dawson Hwy. Photo Campbell Gellie / The Observer

THERE could soon be another spot to have a bite to eat and fuel your car or boat up on the Dawson Hwy.

A proposal for a service station and food and drink outlets at 8 Wenitong St, West Gladstone, has reached comment period.

Developer Pitman Constructions Pty Ltd have lodged the application with Gladstone Regional Council for the service station.

NEW SERVO: The proposed area for the service station is in red. Google Maps

Residents have until December 19 to have their say on the development, located between the Rocky Glen Hotel and KFC.

It would be the only service station on the Dawson Hwy between Clinton and Glenlyon St and use a vacant block that backs onto the railway.

The developer has lodged a material change of use for the land, which was zoned for medium density residential under the Gladstone Regional Council's planning scheme.

In the past the site has been earmarked for a 52 unit motel and a big shed.

More to come

To have your say on the development, send your written comments to The Assessment Manager Gladstone Regional Council PO Box 29, Gladstone QLD 4680.

Click on a red pin and click on a link to read stories about your local petrol station.