New restaurant to spice up CBD, opens tomorrow

OPENING the restaurant tonight is predicted to bring only good things for the Dunnetts, who turned to a Thai monk for advice on when to open Ban Thai Bar & Restaurant.

Mark and his Thai wife, Ayr, have shared a dream to open the restaurant on Goondoon St for years but wanted approval from a monk in Ayr's home town and guidance on the right dates to open.

The date the pair open the restaurant will determine how successful the business is, according to the monk, who gave his blessing for tomorrow.

The restaurant will open in the building where Scotties used to be, with a focus on authentic Thai cuisine.

"We aren't going to try and make it Australian or something it's not," Mr Dunnett said.

"We've got qualified Thai chefs in the kitchen who know what they are doing and are good at it.

LIFE GOAL: Mark Dunnett and his wife Ayr will open their restaurant Ban Thai Bar & Restaurant. Sarah Barnham

"Ayr just came back from Thailand with decorations and ornaments to really add to the theme."

Mr Dunnett said the idea was to close on Mondays and be open for lunch and dinner every other day.

"We have been thinking about have Sunday sessions or a tapas menu on Sundays," he said.

"We are also doing up the function room that people will be able to hire out for events."

The inside of the building has been re painted, decked out with new furniture and a bar has been installed.

"It's very exciting, with it all happening now, because we've been waiting to do this for about 15 years and now seems like the right time," Mr Dunnett said.

The grand opening will be tomorrow from 6pm.