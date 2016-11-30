New restaurant opens in Gladstone with unique flavours

A NEW restaurant offering a feast of Indian and Mediterranean delights has opened in Gladstone.

The Olives opened at the Nightowl Centre last week, serving traditional Indian foods to its customers.

The store, which was formerly the Star Indian restaurant, has been empty since September.

Former owner Charman Herath attempted a revamp of the restaurant, however it was not enough for his business to survive.

He told The Observer earlier in the year he changed the name of his restaurant as part of a dramatic overhaul of the restaurant from "middle market" cuisine to fast-food.

He said "mid-range" restaurants had been gutted from the market because customers either opted for fine dining or takeaway.

The Olives offers dine-in, takeaway and home deliveries and is open for lunch and dinner.