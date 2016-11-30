28°
News

New restaurant opens in Gladstone with unique flavours

Tegan Annett
30th Nov 2016

A NEW restaurant offering a feast of Indian and Mediterranean delights has opened in Gladstone.

The Olives opened at the Nightowl Centre last week, serving traditional Indian foods to its customers.

The store, which was formerly the Star Indian restaurant, has been empty since September.

>> Popular Gladstone store invents exciting new dessert

>> 'Big risk': Business owner fears for new shell servo, food precinct 

Former owner Charman Herath attempted a revamp of the restaurant, however  it was not enough for his business to survive.

He told The Observer earlier in the year he changed the name of his restaurant as part of a dramatic overhaul of the restaurant from "middle market" cuisine to fast-food.

Read more: Business vanishes as owner desperately launches revamp

He said "mid-range" restaurants had been gutted from the market because customers either opted for fine dining or takeaway.

The Olives offers dine-in, takeaway and home deliveries and is open for lunch and dinner.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  new business nightowl restaurant

