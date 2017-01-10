New restaurant open all day offers new 'inspired' cuisine to Gladstone

DELICIOUS DELICACY: Codies Place, located at the heart of Agnes Water, near the main beach, specializes in tapas and small plate meals, and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

THEIR newly-opened restaurant may specialise in small plates, but Melissa Neumann and Hagan Koop are hungry to succeed.

The Gladstone region residents celebrated the one-month anniversary of opening Codie's Place at Agnes Water.

The restaurant has been flat out over the Christmas break.

Ms Neumann said the idea to cater tapas and small plate was to "tap into a different market niche" that wasn't common in the town.

Codie's Place staff Eddie Parry, Taylor Gray and owner Melissa Neumann.

"A big thing for us when we decided to open was to ensure that we were complimenting other restaurants in Agnes by providing something different, rather than offering what they offer.

"We are also open all day from 7.30, right up until dinner time, with 10 staff members on throughout the week."

Photos View Photo Gallery

The recipes on the menu were inspired by Hagan's mother, Gaewynne's style of cooking, who Ms Neumann said also worked at the restaurant mostly during the breakfast shifts.

"Our head chef, Robert Bowkett then used this style for inspiration with the lunch and dinner menu," Ms Neumann said.

"Codie's Place cuisine is varied with a dish for every climate and occasion.

"Tomatoes, pumpkin, chillies, spinach, avocado, mint and mango feature regularly in our dishes and are sourced from local suppliers."

The name of the restaurant comes from the name of the couple's boat, The Codie.

"We plan to one day run exclusive sunset tours on it, with about 6 people on board, with packed hampers," Ms Neumann said.

"Then we would bring them in for a nice dinner at Codies Place."

Codies' Place is located at 7 Agnes St, phone, 4974 7004.

To see a full menu click here.

AUSTRALIAN FOOD GUIDE AND TRAVEL GUIDE REVIEW

"Residing along Agnes Street in the coastal town of Agnes Water sits locally loved café, Codie's Place. A trendy interior is achieved with pallet clad counters, wooden furniture, crisp white walls and creative artworks adorning the walls, making for a relaxed space to enjoy an organic signature fair trade house blend coffee and share a meal with friends.

Serving a menu of Mod Oz café fare, opt for a hearty breakfast with Gae's bruschetta of tomato, red onion, basil, balsamic vinaigrette and Parmesan on ciabatta loaf or grab a tasty egg and bacon roll to eat on the run.

For those who love to lunch, share the Chef's antipasto board with hot salami, prosciutto, ham off the bone, olives, feta and today's dip served with warmed ciabatta bread or perhaps the prawn gyoza with lime dipping sauce."