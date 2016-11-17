New project for resort on track to boost guest experience

Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort has been working on an exciting and innovative new project which has been designed to boost our guests in-flight experience.

The only mode of transport to Lady Elliot Island is via light aircraft and the new project is an In-Flight App which has been developed for Apple and Android users.

Enhancing our guests experience is always a priority to our organisation and we are continually looking for new ways to achieve this.

The 'Lady Elliot Island' App has two main features, the 'Flight Tracker' and 'Island Map'.

The Flight Tracker uses GPS to track and show your exact location whilst flying up the East Queensland Coast of Australia to Lady Elliot Island. With over 50 Points of Interests along the flight, guests can learn more about the region they are flying over with information on popular locations; theme parks; and places to stay, eat and explore.

As flights to Lady Elliot Island depart from several different locations around Queensland our goal is to promote each region we work with and help our guests get the best experience out of their stay.

Guests can use the App to plan their stay on Lady Elliot Island with weather, tides and island maps available.

To download the In-Flight App, search 'Lady Elliot Island' on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for Android.