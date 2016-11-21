New partnership to help many in community

THE elderly, people with a disability and university students.

They will all benefit from a memorandum of understanding signed between CQUniversity and the Gladstone Community Linking Agency.

Both organisations will work together to gain more understanding from the changes heralded by the National Disability Insurance Scheme and MyAgedCare.

CQUniversity vice chancellor Scott Bowman said this was a great opportunity for the university's researchers and staff to get involved with a "real-world community organisation”.

"It gives us a chance to research in the real world and make a real difference,” he said.

"I think it's also something our students can get more and more involved in.”

GCLA chief executive officer Tracey Alexander said the agency would creat educationally relevant placement opportunities for students.

"By facilitating and developing effective education, training and research partnerships we can create better outcomes for customers of our service...,” she said.

Ms Alexander said the agency supported people with a disability and those getting older.

"We support about 350 people a week, we deliver over 3000 hours of support a week and we employ just over 100 people,” she said.

Mr Bowman said by working together the two agencies would be able to seek funding for joint research.

"There's lots of things we can do much better for people with disabilities,” he said.

"But really you've got to go out and get evidence for that. You can't really do that as just a standalone university, you have to get real-world experience.

"The industry finds it really difficult to out and get research funding because it needs the academic input to get that funding.”