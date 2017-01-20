New opportunities to gain career in the mining industry

MINING apprenticeships have been thin on the ground lately, with the resources sector going through a tumultuous time.

However Wesfarmers Resources may have an option for people trying to get into the sector.

The company has opened their apprentice and trainee intake for this year for their Curragh Mine, 17km from Blackwater.

Applications are now open and close on January 27.

Visit http://careers.wesresources.com.au/crw/en/job/491812/2017-apprentice-and-trainee-intake.

"We ask our employees to get fully involved in a way that wouldn't be possible in a larger operation,” their website reads.

"They are empowered to make decisions on real and challenging work, share ideas with people at every level and take responsibility for the business.”

The number of positions was not immediately available.

The Curragh mine produces 8 million tonnes of coking coal and 3 million tonnes of thermal coal a year.

What you need to apply:

Completed Grade 12 certificate and enthusiasm to boot

Cover Letter - Let us get to know you, your career aspirations and which Trade or Traineeship you prefer and why.

Resume - don't be shy and detail your work experience and previous education.

Fill out the Application Form along the way. Don't forget to include two referees.

And finally, if you have left school within the last two years, a copy of your last two school reports.