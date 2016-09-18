26°
New million-dollar pool 'vision' for Gladstone

Luke J Mortimer
| 18th Sep 2016 4:40 PM Updated: 5:12 PM

THE COMPANY holding the lease of Gladstone's premiere swimming destination has floated its "vision" of building a new million-dollar pool.

Lane 4 won the Gladstone Aquatic Centre's three-year lease a year ago after Gladstone Regional Council chose to outsource its operation to cut costs.

After a stellar first year where patronage numbers have risen 1.2%, Lane 4's chief executive officer Daniel Mulvey wants to ensure the company's long-term future in Gladstone.

Council documents reveal its discussed the "vision" with the company, stating, "this would involve the construction of a purpose built pool to deliver popular and high demand programs such as learn to swim".  

Lifegard Bethany Hackfath at the poolside at the Gladstone Auuatic Centre.Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
Lifegard Bethany Hackfath at the poolside at the Gladstone Auuatic Centre.Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA

But Mr Mulvey stressed "nothing is concrete" and a decision to build a new pool would rely on a litany of factors, most importantly the community's needs.

He said Lane 4 carried out "preliminary investigations" to determine what it needed to justify the investment in a purpose-built learn-to-swim pool, one of which is a longer lease.

RISE: Patron numbers have risen since Lane 4 took over the centre.
RISE: Patron numbers have risen since Lane 4 took over the centre.

The centre's manager Michael Bennett said the only factor inhibiting the centre's growth is the limited water space.

"[The pool is] most definitely required in Gladstone," he said. "For us, we're bound by the restrictions of the area that we have to use and to expand our services, more water space is required."

Mr Bennett said a new pool would help the centre expand its services to include water-recovery sessions for sport teams, therapeutic programs under the National Disability Insurance Scheme, among many more.

More to come
 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone, gladstone aquatic centre, gladstone region, gladstone regional council, pool

'VISION' for new million-dollar purpose-built pool after company's successful first year as operator.

