New local men's shed coming

NEW SPACE: Rodney Gardiner, Tony OBrien, Calliope Rotary Club president Darren Marshall and Calliope River Historical Village president Colin Druery where they will set-up a men's shed.

TRADITIONALLY pubs have been the place where blokes congregate to catch up with their mates.

But for the men of Calliope, Yarwun and Mount Larcom, they will soon have a new place to socialise and tinker about in all under the one tin roof.

Thanks to the hard work of a few good men at Calliope, there will be a new Men's Shed at the Calliope Historical Village.

Although the Men's Shed already have 14 members, they are on the hunt for more and will hold an information day at the Historical Village at midday January 15.

President of Calliope Rotary Darren Marshall said it was usually "more than half the battle” to find a suitable spot for a Men's Shed.

"It's a privilege to be able to use the Village for our Men's Shed,” Mr Marshall said.

"It's a win-win because hopefully we'll be able to bring members into the Village and we'll do maintenance on the ground out here as well.

"And we'll be able to help out with local schools and any community organisation that wants help with repairs.”

Mr Marshall expected to have the shed up and running by February and urged anyone interested in joining to come along for the information day next Sunday.

Men's Shed member Tony O'Brien said it was important for blokes, and their wives, to get out of the house to "have a chat”.

"It's no good to sit at home and do nothing...(the Men's Shed) is a marvellous idea,” he said.