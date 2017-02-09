'New jobs': Gladstone to dip feet in $31.8M funding pool

Member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher, said 113 places had been allocated to local job-seekers, with three new local projects being funded.

GLADSTONE is set to benefit from the State Government's latest $33.8 million Skilling Queenslanders for Work funding announcement.

Member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher, said 113 places had been allocated to local job-seekers, with three new local projects being funded.

State-wide, more than 13,633 disadvantaged Queenslanders have been helped by Skilling Queenslanders for Work since it was reinstated by the Palaszczuk government.

Minister for Training and Skills Yvette D'Ath said the program helped jobseekers develop skills, undertake paid work placements, and earn nationally recognised qualifications.

"These projects are producing fantastic outcomes for people who have been struggling to find and hold good jobs and are further proof of the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to jobs and training," Mrs D'Ath said.

Mr Butcher said the new projects totalling $847,200 included:

Gladstone Engineering Alliance Incorporated will assist 28 people to deliver the project "Gladstone Community Work Skills" to achieve Cert I in Business and Cert I in Conservation and Land Management, $503,500.

Gladstone PCYC Assoc. will assist 45 participants within the project "Get Set for Work - Outreach Program" to achieve Cert III in Community Services, Cert III in Process Manufacturing ,Cert III in Retail Operations and Cert III in Hospitality, $198,700.

Gladstone Community Linking Agency will assist 40 people in the project "Skilled Support Workers" to achieve Cert III in Individual Support, $145,000.

"These projects are having a real, positive impact on individuals, their families and our community," Mr Butcher said.

"Each project funded through the initiative aims to develop local job-seekers' skills and prepare them for employment opportunities and career pathways in their community.

"It is exciting to think about the wonderful opportunities these latest projects offer and that this support is getting people into new jobs that produce many more benefits for the participants and strengthens our communities."

Skilling Queenslanders for Work funds skills development, nationally recognised training and paid work placements for unemployed, underemployed, disengaged or disadvantaged Queenslanders, through a suite of targeted skills and training programs.

For further information, including lists of funded projects, visit www.training.qld.gov.au/sqw or call 1300 369 935.