New info on Gladstone's "gay hate crime" bridge plunge

BRIDGE PLUNGE: An incident at a railway line in Gladstone has left a man fighting for life in a Brisbane hospital.

A NUMBER of people have come forward to police with new information over an incident that left a man with severe burns and spinal injuries at the bottom of a Goondoon St bridge.

Speaking to the The Observer, Maioha Tokotaua said his husband, Jotham Wilson-Tokotaua, had burns to about 40% of his body and face, a severely injured spine, a broken neck, two punctured lungs and four broken ribs after the incident.

Mr Tokotaua claims his husband is the victim of a "gay hate crime".

But despite the new information which could not be released, Gladstone investigators still believe that only Mr Wilson-Tokotaua, who remains in an induced coma in a Brisbane hospital, holds the breakthrough information to the case.

It is believed it will be at least a week before Mr Wilson-Tokotaua is brought out of a coma.

Depending on whether Mr Wilson-Tokotaua need skin grafts for his burns, it is believed he may be unconscious for longer.

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Lindsay, acting head of Gladstone Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB), said investigators were still sifting through CCTV footage of the area on Goondoon St, including from the Queens Hotel.

He said the CIB is still investigating all possible scenarios.

"Investigators are following the lines of enquiry of a second person involved, but are yet to establish the involvement of an external person," he said.

Mr Tokotaua has taken to Facebook in the week since the incident to grieve and detail his husband's medical progress.

"My friend, my love, my most favourite person in this whole entire world," he wrote on Tuesday.

"You are my tokotoko ... there will not be one day of this life I will not think of you or be at your side. Right now, we cannot hold each other physically but trust me in my dreams every night I will come dancing with you."