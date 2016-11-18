New Gladstone region school to open soon, enrollments closing

BE QUICK! Agnes Water's new Steiner school is taking final enrollments now.

IN just 10 weeks the new P-6 Steiner primary school will open in Agnes Water.

The culmination of 18 months hard work by parents, the Goora Gan Steiner School opens its doors to students on January 30.

Its founding year will consist of a multi-age class setting of around 15 students and two teachers will work to cover the curriculum content between two groups. At times the class will combine for activities.

Forming strong connections in the community the school also supports the Agnes Water and Gladstone Men's Sheds who have been making desks, blackboards and wooden toys.

Enrolments are still being taken to finalise the 2017 school year.

For an enrolment pack please email agneswatersteiner@gmail.com with the next round of interviews will begin on January 9.

Goora Gan Steiner School Inc president Melissa Thomson said families have even relocated to Agnes Water because of the school opening.

"In this way we know we are contributing to the economic health and growth of our community, supporting all residents and businesses as well as offering an amazing holistic education," she said.