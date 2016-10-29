New Gladstone fish and chips van opening imminent

Gladstone Fish Market owner Simon Whittingham will soon have a Fish & Chip van out front of the markets.Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

THE OPENING of Gladstone Fish Market's long-awaited Fish and Chips Van is imminent, the owner revealed today.

Simon Whittingham has been teasing seafood lovers for months, with reports of under-the-radar taste-testing events. But he's almost pinned down an opening date, revealing Friday "wouldn't be too far off the mark".

"I'm trying to iron out any wrinkles before we go out the front to the public," he said.

"It's just a little bit of time I'm taking out the back to tweak what we offer out the front. Every single portion that comes out of our store needs to be top-notch.

"I don't like doing things half-baked. I like doing things properly."

What initially was meant to be a 12-week project has become Mr Whittingham's 12-month search for perfection and a torturous wait for seafood fans.

"I'm banking on it working," he said. "I spent a lot of money on it and it's been a very long drawn out process.

"Very stressful."

He's completely gutted the van, turning it "into something special", with a menu littered with dishes not found anywhere else in our city. Truckloads of fresh fish bought locally and chips chipped from scratch are points-of-difference that Mr Whittingham said sets the van apart.

Gladstone Fish Market owner Simon Whittingham. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven

Prawn, bug-meat, or lobster salad, Australian scallops, and New Zealand squid tubes, are just some of the treats seafood-fanatic can dig into, other than fish and chips.

He also revealed a new addition to the menu is what he calls the Yorkshire fish cake: a fillet of barramundi wedged between two potato scallops, then deep fried.

"It's beautiful. It's not your regular fish cake," he said.

Simon Whittingham ordered 300 kilos of Tasmania Atlantic salmon and tells people to eat fish because it's good for your health. Photo: Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven

Mr Whittingham is a little anxious about being "bombarded" with customers when it opens, as he wants to keep quality his priority.

"I need to do it at my pace so we don't let anybody down," he said. "That's just the pride and ownership of my brand."

But he said a grand opening is on the cards a week or two after its starts serving the public.