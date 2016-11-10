New Gladstone cafe will serve all the "tradie favourites”

Lyn and Andrew Davis with Caity Harvilla at the new Callemondah cafe.

FOR THE Davis's the prospect of opening their own business has been a very far away one, until recently.

On Monday, Andrew and Lynette opened the doors of CCC Takeaway; a cafe in Callemondah; the idea inspired by Andrew's parents who both own their own businesses.

And despite the economic downturn the region is facing, Andrew said he was confident in the business and the community's support.

"The boom has definitely come to an end, but Gladstone is not as bad as what it was,” he said.

"It is levelling off, Gladstone is shifting and there are a lot of other businesses opening up now.

"We saw an opportunity, our whole intention is to try and help people, give back to the community in hopes they also support us.”

Having only been open a few days, the business owners have already received positive feedback on their services, and have an impressive team of about 15 staff members.

"Nothing ever goes to plan,” Andrew said.

"But we were able to start off a lot better than we expected, and are serving different demographics, clientele we were not expecting to.

Located at Shed 4, 5-7 Roseanna st, the cafe will not only do coffee, but also a range of food and meals including sandwiches, wraps, salads, and "tradie favourites”, like hot chips, burgers and more.