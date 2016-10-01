"Melbourne-like" cafe opens in Gladstone today

A STEADY stream of customers poured into Gladstone's newest café this morning after Gold Coast couple Tim and Janene Cree opened the doors to Fresh Fix Café for the first time.

The café, located on the corner of Goondoon and Herbert St, is well positioned and offers a light and airy atmosphere for customers to sit and relax in and do a bit of people watching in its fish bowl type setting.

FRESH FIX: All the food in the café is freshly made, like these stacks. Declan Cooley

It was all hands on deck this morning for the grand opening, with staff busy in the kitchen, making coffee and serving hungry customers.

Apart from a minor mishap with their point of sale system printing double dockets early on, Mr Cree said the opening had been smooth sailing.

Coffee lovers will be happy to know the café will serve up Dibello coffee, which is one of Australia's largest speciality roasters.

Self-confessed coffee addicts Sharon Ryan and Bernadette Bridson said the coffee they ordered "was up there" with the best in town.

COFFEE ADDICTS: Bernadette Bridson and Sharon Ryan say the coffee is up there with the best in town. Declan Cooley

"I really love the open light in here and being able to sit in different spots," Mrs Ryan said.

"I love that you can sit up at the bar tables at the windows and watch people and all the stuff on the street going on.

"It's like Melbourne with their lane ways --- you feel like you're right out on the street but without the petrol fumes," she said.

FRESH FIX: Breakfast menu Declan Cooley

Having recently sold the family home and business on the Gold Coast, Mr Cree said he moved to Gladstone to be closer to family members.

He said there was nothing unusual about setting up the café, but thought the location was ideal.

"It's an iconic spot and you've got schools, businesses and government employees all around," he said.

"When we took over it was an office space and to have it up and running in two months is pretty good.

"There's definitely a market for good coffee here so we'll be providing coffee that's consistent...and fresh stacks and finger foods --- all the food will be freshly made," he said.

FRESH FIX: Drinks menu Declan Cooley