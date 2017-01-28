New fuel player at Tannum Sands

THE petrol game in Tannum Sands has a new player with the recent opening of a Coles Express service station.

Bowsers were finally switched on at the Booth Ave site on Tuesday morning following the development that was approved by Gladstone Regional Council in April 2016.

What was a vacant block of land prior to its development, the site is now home to the only Shell-branded Coles Express in the Gladstone region.

A stone's throw from the Coles supermarket at Tannum Shopping Centre, the petrol station was objected to by some Tannum residents due to potentially higher traffic movement associated with the site and the perceived lack of public consultation from the council.

Despite being "a little disappointed” at the time with the council's backflip on its town planning scheme, local business owner Paul Ford, who runs the neighbouring Tannum Garden Centre, says it's now all water under the bridge.

"My concern back then was we weren't notified,” Mr Ford said.

Mr Ford had to pay $75 just to get the development application emailed to him, but is happy to see new developments taking place at Tannum.

"I didn't have an issue with construction and don't have any objections to the site,” he said.

"There are some traffic concerns but I'm sure council have addressed that.

"There was some impact on my business such as a lot of machinery and fencing around the footpath but that's to be expected.”

Coles Express retail area manager Todd Riches said the new service station was a win for Tannum residents.

"Locals were keen for more choice,” he said.

"We like to think of ourselves as a little Coles where you can pick up the odd bits and pieces.”

The service station currently employs six people.