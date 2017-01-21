NEW FIGURES: Thousands on the hunt for more work in region

AS GLADSTONE begins to even out after a tough 12 months, the latest jobs figures showed there were 7500 people who are unemployed throughout the region.

Out of that figure 4829 people claimed unemployment benefits, while 752 youngsters received youth allowance payments.

Although the unemployment rate remained steady at 5.9%, a 0.3% drop from July last year, there are more than 11,000 people in the region who are currently on the hunt for a job, according to government figures.

But compared to other areas in Queensland, the Fitzroy region, which includes places like Gladstone and Rockhampton, was holding its own.

In terms of the rate of unemployment the region is on level pegging with Mackay, 0.2% and 0.3% above Brisbane East and the Gold Coast and considerably lower than Townsville (11%), Wide Bay (9.5%) and Cairns (8%).

With 2641 15 to 24-year-olds registered as active job seekers, youth unemployment was 9.8% which was much lower than our neighbours in Wide Bay (24.3%).

The Minister for Regional Queensland, Bill Byrne, said it was "reassuring" to know the state's unemployment level was at 6% and only slightly higher than Fitzroy.

"Clearly our unrelenting focus on job creation and the proactive economic plan we've implemented is stimulating economic activity," Mr Byrne said.

"We're generating higher economic growth and giving business the right conditions and confidence to invest and create jobs.

"But there is more work to be done...we promised to be a government that focused on job creation and we are delivering on that promise."

In the Federal Government's Industry employment Projections report, it found that total employment would increase by nearly 1 million by November 2020.

"Employment is projected to increase in 16 of the 19 broad industries...with declines in employment projected for agriculture, forestry and fishing mining and manufacturing," the report read.

"Health care and social assistance is projected to make the largest contribution to employment growth, followed by professional, scientific and technical services, education and training and retail trade."