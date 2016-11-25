'Super trendy' fast food chain to open new Gladstone shop

FAST FOOD: What new fast food chain would you like to see in Gladstone.

GLADSTONE could soon be home to a new national fast food restaurant after a Brisbane based recruitment agency started taking job applications for a manager to run the store.

The job was advertised two days ago and comes off the back of speculation about the possibility of a dine-in Pizza Hut restaurant coming to town.

But unfortunately for all you pizza loving people at this stage it is understood Pizza Hut will not be opening a new store in Gladstone.

The other possibility could either be Schnitz or Burger Urge, which has plans to open restaurants in Gladstone.

Schnitz has previously advertised for a similar position. However this job was actually advertised under the banner of Schnitz.

The job advertisement said the fast food chain was a "fun and super trendy company that is quickly expanding".

The position is exclusively available to people who live or would move to Gladstone.

To be successful for the position applicants will need to have "experience dealing with the complexity of managing a new venue and a proven track record of having successfully implemented operational systems".

Four restaurants that it could be:

1. Oporto

2. Schnitz

3. Burger Urge

4. Pizza Hut