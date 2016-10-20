New equipment to give Gladstone company 'the edge'

ADAM Bauer and Dion Georgel are the faces behind the Universal Cranes Gladstone branch.

The crane hire company business has eight branches across Australia, including Gladstone.

This week we found out more about Adam, Dion and their team, and what they offer our region.

How long have you been in business?

More than 15 years and the past six years in Gladstone.

Explain what you offer to the community:

We provide crane hire, truck hire, heavy haulage, rigging services and general advice.

What makes you stand out?

We believe that safety creates productivity. As a company we have access to the best lifting equipment and services on the east coast of Australia.

What's your greatest success this year?

We have been involved with many great projects in the region this year. We have stayed relatively busy despite a small downturn. We have been busy looking after our clients and as of late we have been working hard upgrading the communication towers around the town.

What's your favourite thing about Gladstone?

Our guys like the fishing, 4wding and local community feel you get here. Every employee here participates in local sporting clubs too.

Any big plans for 2017?

Yes, we have some new equipment heading our way that will give us a little edge on our competition.