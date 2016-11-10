New chamber looking to boost business in the CBD

Carl Carter, of Cooper McKenzie Marketing, is Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry president.

THE Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry is putting the focus back on the CBD.

Incoming Chamber president Carl Carter said the new line-up of members had so far set out four major projects for the year ahead.

One of those was to bring together CBD traders.

"We really want to work with the CBD traders and bring them together to enhance the experience there,” Mr Carter said.

"We'll be looking at the area from the Art Gallery up to the entertainment precinct.”

Another key project was to reboot the Buy Local campaign.

"Following on from the Boom, Bust or Reset survey of local businesses, we want to extend that Buy Local campaign and encourage people to shop in the Gladstone region,” he said.

"The campaign sort of fits in nicely with council's local procurement policy, which provides a 10% weighting to local tenders.

"Buying locally not only supports local businesses, it also supports the consumer and the community.”

Mr Carter, who was once general manager at The Observer and now works as business manager at Cooper McKenzie Marketing, has been involved with the chamber for about two years.

"I took a regional gig on the road and found I had more time on my hands,” he said. "I have a passion for small business, and believe stronger small businesses make a stronger local economy.”

Mr Carter said for the past two years, the chamber had put more focus on advocating for small businesses.

"We're a voice for local small business and we've been involved in and asked to comment on policy at different levels,” he said.