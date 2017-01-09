31°
New business on busy street to tackle economic downturn market

Sarah Barnham
| 9th Jan 2017 12:56 PM
Beautician Amanda Miller at her mum's new salon on Auckland Street.
Beautician Amanda Miller at her mum's new salon on Auckland Street.

A GLADSTONE mother and daughter are a force to be reckoned with, with the opening of their new business on Auckland St.

Beauticious Beauty Bar, a beauty salon owned by mum with daughter Amanda Miller as the assistant manager, is set to tackle what Ms Miller calls a "niche in the market”.

The duo, along with a third staff member are keen to offer the Gladstone community, high end service, but at an affordable price.

Ms Miller said the reason for doing this was to be able to cater to clients' needs in the economic downturn.

"I definitely think people will go somewhere if it's affordable, and you're offering a good service,” she said.

"That is what we want to do, we know people are struggling, but that doesn't mean the quality of the service has to downgrade.”

A cut different from other salons, Beauticious Beauty Bar, will also sell a completely organic skin care range, so natural it's edible.

"The brand is not offered anywhere else in Gladstone, there's no animal cruelty or chemicals,” Ms Miller said.

"We do all of the regular stuff like facials, massages, manicures and pedicures, eyebrows, waxing, peels and more.

"When things pick up we will also be looking at spray tanning and other services.

"We'll be offering the town something new, minus the Gladstone tax.”

The shop can be found next to the Jenny Craig storefront at 1/137 Auckland St.

The store is open from 8am-5pm.

To make an appointment, phone the salon at 4972 2625.

Gladstone Observer
