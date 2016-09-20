27°
Gladstone man privileged to own his first business

Tegan Annett
| 20th Sep 2016 6:15 AM

THE dream to own a business and set up his family has come true for new Totalspan owner Joseph McLaren.

Joseph, known by his friends as Joey, has worked at Totalspan on and off for 10 years.

Joey McLaren is the new owner of Totalspan Gladstone. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
Joey McLaren is the new owner of Totalspan Gladstone. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Previous owner Ron Oglesby has recently handed the business over to Mr McLaren.

"I used to build for Ronny and then he primed me up to take over the business," Mr McLaren said.

Mr McLaren worked for "Ronny" for six years before taking up the opportunity to complete a diesel fitting apprenticeship with McCoskers.

Once finished, his old boss offered him a job with the future deal of taking over the business.

"As soon as I was finished (at McCoskers) he came to see me and said if you come work for me now you can take over the business in a couple of years," he said.

"It's been great so far, I just came out of a sale and we sold 20 or so sheds and we'll have another sale on October 17."

The Gladstone resident of 17 years said he always wanted to open his own business.

"It's great that now I'm able to work for myself, be my own boss," he said.

"It's another step in life and now I can sit back and see how the community works.

"It's a new challenge," he said.

Mr McLaren said so far it has been a learning curve, but it is "slowly taking shape".

"I'm starting to feel confident now," he said.

"I've had to hit the ground running, and keep running."

Topics:  business owner, diesel fitter, gladstone business

