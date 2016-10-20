New dealership to bring 'boaties heaven' to Gladstone

HONDA Marine Australia is excited to welcome Honda Marine Gladstone to the team, with dealer principal Lee Barford appointed as the official Honda Marine representative for the region.

With the Gladstone region boasting one of the highest boat ownerships per capita in all of Australia, it should come as no surprise that the city had to have the best in reliability and fuel efficiency for their outboard brand; creating a perfect partnership with Honda to create Honda Marine Gladstone.

"Boaties and fishing fanatics in Gladstone know their stuff, and they make no mistake when it comes to having quality gear," Mr Barford said. "That's why people around here love Honda Marine engines."

Opening a showroom in the Gladstone Marine Centre on Bryan Jordan Dr, Mr Barford and his team are selling and servicing Honda outboard engines.

Honda Marine territory manager Mark Suttle has been working hard with the dealer principle Mr Barford and believes they've made an excellent choice to represent the brand.

"From Honda's perspective, exceptional after sales service is just as important as the initial sale and Lee's known for his knowledge of all things marine, love of fishing and understanding of Honda's approach to forming customers for life," Mr Suttle said.

Honda was keen to make sure they had the right people on board to display its range of portable, mid-range and high horsepower outboards.

"We are fully stocked and ready to assist anyone who wants to get a competitive edge with a new outboard, or give their current motor a tune up," Mr Barford said.