28°
Business

New dealership to bring 'boaties heaven' to Gladstone

Tegan Annett
| 20th Oct 2016 7:56 AM Updated: 9:00 AM
ALL QUALITY: Meet Honda Marine Gladstone's dealer principal Lee Barford.
ALL QUALITY: Meet Honda Marine Gladstone's dealer principal Lee Barford.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HONDA Marine Australia is excited to welcome Honda Marine Gladstone to the team, with dealer principal Lee Barford appointed as the official Honda Marine representative for the region.

With the Gladstone region boasting one of the highest boat ownerships per capita in all of Australia, it should come as no surprise that the city had to have the best in reliability and fuel efficiency for their outboard brand; creating a perfect partnership with Honda to create Honda Marine Gladstone.

"Boaties and fishing fanatics in Gladstone know their stuff, and they make no mistake when it comes to having quality gear," Mr Barford said. "That's why people around here love Honda Marine engines."

Opening a showroom in the Gladstone Marine Centre on Bryan Jordan Dr, Mr Barford and his team are selling and servicing Honda outboard engines.

Honda Marine territory manager Mark Suttle has been working hard with the dealer principle Mr Barford and believes they've made an excellent choice to represent the brand.

"From Honda's perspective, exceptional after sales service is just as important as the initial sale and Lee's known for his knowledge of all things marine, love of fishing and understanding of Honda's approach to forming customers for life," Mr Suttle said.

Honda was keen to make sure they had the right people on board to display its range of portable, mid-range and high horsepower outboards.

"We are fully stocked and ready to assist anyone who wants to get a competitive edge with a new outboard, or give their current motor a tune up," Mr Barford said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region honda

Investment plan to sell off Gladstone's housing oversupply

Investment plan to sell off Gladstone's housing oversupply

COUNCIL to push for first home buyer grants to include existing properties.

Housemate in 'love triangle' returns to emptied home

An Ipswich mother says she is concerned about the dirty drug needles that are being dumped in her back yard. Photographed here near where the needles were found.

Woman dumps man's gear on lawn when told his girlfriend pregnant.

Iconic Gladstone club 'on the brink of closure'

SECURING THE GREEN: Committee member Dave Olsen and chairman Peter pershouse at the Gladstone Bowls Club.

THE CLUB lost more than half of its members after the boom ended.

Bank could add towns to 'high-risk' home loan list

Suburban housing in Glenvale, Toowoomba, Friday, October 17, 2014. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

NEW Gladstone region towns could be added unwanted bank list.

Local Partners

Brutal reality of boy's Taipan bite breaks parents' hearts

HEARTS of mum and dads melt as brutal reality sinks in.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

APLNG partner with Curtis Island LNG plant

The seven gas turbine generators pictured in the foreground of photo, on APLNG. Photo Contributed

APLNG and RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue launch new partnership.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Tim Finn headlining at Airlie Beach Music Festival

Music veteran Tim Finn from New Zealand will headline the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Tim Finn: "It's the kind of festival that artists love"

WHAT'S ON: Fashion show, family events and live entertainment

Runway 7 Model and Talent Agency Roche Bailey.

Everything you need to know about what you can do in the region.

Kim Kardashian West had tape tied around head in hold-up

Kim Kardashian West had tape tied around head in hold-up

Kim Kardashian West was dragged out of bed and had tape tied around her entire head as robbers snatched jewellery worth $8.5 million from her room.

Madonna's filthy poll vow to Hillary Clinton supporters

Madonna

It's probably not the endorsement that Hillary Clinton wanted

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

TOM Cruise returns to kick some butt as Jack Reacher.

MOVIE REVIEW: No blaze of glory for Dan Brown's Inferno

SAVING THE WORLD AGAIN: Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

Tom Hanks and director Ron Howard team up again in Inferno.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E9 - bachelor boy band

Georgia Love and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FANS farewell fire fighter Cam, aka Mr May.

Cam's hopes of romance with The Bachelorette get hosed down

Perth fire fighter Cameron Cranley in a scene from The Bachelorette.

DREAMY Perth fire fighter sent packing just before hometown visits.

Jennifer Lawrence 'secretly' dating Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is "secretly" dating Darren Aronofsky

OVER-COMMITTED SELLER HAS GONE.... MUST SELL!

2 Trevally Street, Tannum Sands 4680

House 5 4 1 AUCTION

All formal offers prior to Auction will be seriously considered. This impressive two storey home offers ample scope for comfortable living and entertaining for...

A GREAT PLACE TO START!

11 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $160,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 11 Angler Street to the market! With interest rates at an all time low and currently a buyers marketthere is every...

SPACIOUS 3 BED TOWNHOUSE CLOSE TO CBD!

18/12 Flinders Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 3 1 $370,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 18/12 Flinders Street to the market. If you are an astute investor wanting to take advantage of low interest rates...

3 Years Young + 828m2 allotment!

4 Blackburn Court, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to be marketing 4 Blackburn Ct, Kirkwood For Sale. This low maintenance home is just three years young boasts the winning...

UNITERRUPTED WATER VIEWS...ENTERTAIN IN STYLEMOTIVATED VENDOR

13 The Esplanade, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 2 $449,000

Take the time to discover this truly affordable highest home located in a high position in this highly sought after position in this exclusive part of Barney...

Family home seeks new family

3 Carpentaria Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $458,000

These are the reasons you should buy this home: - It's walking distance to both state and catholic schools; day care centre, kindergarten, shops, Harvey road...

Family Entertainer Something Special

5 James Court, Telina 4680

House 4 3 2 $459,000

The search is over, intimately designed for an active family who enjoy a dynamic outdoor lifestyle and are seeking a refuge from their hectic lives. Raine and...

Big House - Big Convenience !!!

3 Clark Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $149,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 3 Clark Street For Sale. A great benefit of living at this address is that you'll be able to leave the car...

2 BED, FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE, INNER CBD!

16/97 Central Lane, Gladstone 4680

House 2 2 2 $370,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 16/97 Central Lane to the market. If you are an astute investor wanting to take advantage of low interest rates...

Tropical Gem West Gladstone

2 Smith Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 2 Smith Street For Sale. You are sure to enjoy the fantastic convenience that this central West Gladstone...

Bank could add towns to 'high-risk' home loan list

Suburban housing in Glenvale, Toowoomba, Friday, October 17, 2014. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

NEW Gladstone region towns could be added unwanted bank list.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

Investment plan to sell off Gladstone's housing oversupply

COUNCIL VOICES: Councillors Kahn Goodluck, Mayor Matt Burnett and PJ Sobhanian.

COUNCIL to push for first home buyer grants to include old property.

Developer: Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market