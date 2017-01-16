New baby excitement

Sarah Giesemann is happy her new born Charlotte Juanita will have a big sister, two-and-a-half-year-old Grace, to play with in the future.

NOTHING was stopping newborn Charlotte Juanita Giesemann from arriving nine days early.

Born to Sarah and Kieran Giesmann at 10.12pm Sunday night, Charlotte has been surrounded by a constant stream of excited family.

Marlene Bogan said she loaded up her car and made the mad dash from Brisbane Sunday night, arriving to visit her daughter and granddaughter at 3.15 Monday morning.

"You're on a high from excitement, the baby is very exciting,” Ms Bogan said.

Although the gender was kept a surprise, Ms Bogan was pleased by the arrival of her granddaughter because she had only made one pink quilt.

"We wanted to keep it a surprise because we found out with our first,” Ms Giesemann said.

"My husband wanted a boy but we're happy we have a girl and a little sister for Grace.”

New born Charlotte Juanita Giesemann weighed 2.96kg. Emily Pidgeon.

Charlotte is the second child for the couple after Grace, 2-and-a-half-years-old, was born naturally weighing 2.96kg after a labour which lasted four hours.

"She's just beautiful, as long as she's healthy nothing else matters,” Judy Spice, Charlotte's grandmother, said.

Charlotte is the eighth granddaughter collectively from both sides of the family and Ms Giesemann said she is a good sleeper.

"During the day she is good, but we'll see what she's like during the night,” she said.

Having recently moved to Gladstone, the family will be staying with Mr Giesemann's family at Boyne Island.

Ms Giesemann said her husband works away in Port Headland and just missed the birth of his second daughter by a few days.

But thanks to technology, Mr Geisemann was able to join his family through a Facetime phone call.