New Aussies call Gladstone home

NEW AUSSIE: Chris Williams, daughters Nia, 1, Cerys, 7, and his Australian-born wife Sarah.

OUR friendly multi-culturalism that has woven into the fabric of Gladstone's busy industrial based working life has strengthened with 24 more residents taking up Australian citizenship.

In a small ceremony at Gladstone Regional Council, mixed with the obligatory pavlova's, sausage rolls, Vegemite, and a wave of small Australian flags, our newest Aussies add to the thriving cultural mix - migrating here from South Africa, UK, Sri Lanka , Philippines, Indonesia, India, and the Russian Federation.

In the past three years 922 people have received their Australian citizenship in Gladstone.

The latest group were "commended" for making Gladstone their choice, with guest speakers saying Gladstone and Queensland is strengthened through its cultural diversity now at the very heart of who we are in Gladstone.

Among the diverse 24 were Welsh born Chris Williams, Sri Lankan born family Dr Dhamma Abeysinghe, his wife Dr Sarangi Ratnayake, and their children, daughter Janudi, 10, and son Sithula, 7.

Mike Richards GLA281016NATUR

"We arrived in Australia in 2011. There are better prospects and education opportunities here for our children," Dr Ratnayake said.

She said there was also a welcoming Sri Lankan community in Gladstone.

Mr Williams met his Queensland born wife Sarah while holidaying in Cairns 12 years ago and they now have two daughters Cerys, 7, and Nia, 1.

"I told him to move out here. He was cold wet and miserable in Wales," joked Sarah.

Mr Williams is an industrial radiographer and they have lived in Gladstone for eight years.

Mike Richards GLA281016NATUR

Australian citizenship for him brings family security, stability, good employment prospects and lifestyle - "you can use a barbecue all year round".

Our newest citizens were also given trees to plant to remind them of this Milestone event.

Our country, lifestyle and work prospects also attracted South African born brothers Jesse and Liam Lord.