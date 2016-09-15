28°
Gladstone police launch investigation into 'linked' fires

Campbell Gellie
| 15th Sep 2016 6:42 PM Updated: 16th Sep 2016 6:34 AM
FIRE BUG STRIKES: A fire on Beak St on Wednesday afternoon is believed to have been intentionally lit.
FIRE BUG STRIKES: A fire on Beak St on Wednesday afternoon is believed to have been intentionally lit.

TWO spot fires in Gladstone on Wednesday are being investigated by police who believe they were intentionally lit.

The first, a four-metre-square grass fire on Philip St at New Auckland, was reported at 3.03pm and was quickly doused by Queensland Fire Emergency Service.

Just 30 minutes later a blaze threatened an old shed in a run-down industrial block on Beak St at New Auckland.

Firefighters extinguished the fire before there was any real danger and Ergon Energy attended to ensure a threatened power pole remained safe.

Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch acting detective senior sergeant Chris Lindsay said it seemed the fires were linked.

He would not say if police had suspects but he emphasised investigations were ongoing.

"But it is not linked to the house fire in Barney Point on Tuesday night," he said.

"There were just two small spot fires that were put out quickly."

Yesterday's spot fires follow a house fire on Ryalls St, Barney Point, on Tuesday in which three tenants were lucky to escape with minor injuries.

The fire, not suspicious, was believed to have started in a back bedroom.

A dad and his two sons fled to the safety of surrounding yard as two windows blew out. The man received burns to his hands and was taken to Gladstone Hospital for treatment.

According to Barney Point resident Brett Hellmuth, the same house had caught fire more than 15 years ago.

Det Snr Sgt Lindsay asked the public to come forward if they had seen anyone acting suspiciously on Wednesday afternoon on Beak and Philip Sts.

Anyone with any information about the fires is urged to call Gladstone police on 49713222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  arson, emergency services, fire, firefighters

