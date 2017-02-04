New approval will help end erosion at Wild Cattle Creek

THE erosion at Wild Cattle Creek may finally come to an end after new approvals.

The State Government has approved the Wild Cattle Creek erosion management plan which will involve a sand push at the popular beach.

A local said the erosion effects a stretch of about three km of the beach front at Tannum Sands.

The sand push is expected to happen before the end of the financial year and Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the shoreline area was naturally regenerating itself.

"The sand push will mimic the natural repair process by transferring sand that has built up against the eroding shoreline," Cr Burnett said.

"The erosion scarp currently poses a safety risk with a near vertical drop of four to five metres and exposed tree roots."

Gladstone Region councillor Kahn Goodluck said the effected area of the beach is not safe to use, although he does see people jumping the barriers.

"There's probably a drop of a metre or two in some places, so it's not safe for people who are going to try and jump off edge of miniature cliff there," Cr Goodluck said.

Cr Goodluck said the council have allocated about $300,000 to the sand push and they are working to minimise the amount of disruption to locals in the popular recreational area.

"As soon as that tender is finalised we'll be trying to get work done," he said. "Coming into the wet season may provide a few challenges and when you're doing work on a shore line, you have take into account tides so there are a few challenges."

Wild Cattle Creek is a tidal waterway and the council previously said aerial photos from the past 40 years show the landscape is constantly changing.

The Observer previously reported after Cyclone Marcia in 2015 the beach all but disappeared so the council hired GHD Engineering Consultants to assess the situation.

In 2013 the council identified four areas at critical risk of erosion; Lilly's Beach, Boyne Island foreshore, Tannum Sands Beach and Wild Cattle Island and Colosseum Inlet.

The project will form part of the council's Boyne-Tannum Shoreline Erosion Management Plan (SEMP).

The SEMP outlines a framework for managing current and future erosion in a manner that is consistent with the Coastal Protection and Management Act (1995).