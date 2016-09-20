New local airport directors announced today

THE shake-up of Gladstone Airport Corporation will continue today with the council expected to appoint three local people on the board.

Gladstone Regional Council, the airport's only shareholder, ended the appointments of out of town directors Owen Williams and John George in August.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the decisions to remove the directors was to focus on keeping things local.

"We want our directors to be based locally (and ideally) we want them to come from the Gladstone region," he said.

"I didn't set up the board of directors but now I've got to deal with it."

The council also discontinued councillor Glenn Churchill's role as director.

This came after the chief executive officer Phillip Cash resigned in May.

Councillor Rick Hansen will remain on the board with chairman Dr David J Hamill, Dr Bradley Bowes and Tony Goodwin.

The three remaining positions are expected to be filled today after the council advertised for locals.

It has been listed as a confidential item on the council's general meeting agenda this morning but the details will be released afterwards in the minutes.

The new directors will inherit a debt to the council of $30 million.

This issue has been raised by many people in the past including the council's number one ticket holder Tex Newberry who is expected to be at the meeting this morning.

Under the new council, the airport will have to return a minimum of 50% of its net profit.

This may be down with the number of Gladstone Brisbane route flights down 15.9% last July compared to July 2015.