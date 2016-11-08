New Agnes Water business blooming to life

SEIZING on a gap in the market and combining her love of flowers, Agnes Water's newest businesses owner Loulita Hyland official opened her Discovery Coast Blooms shop yesterday.

Mrs Hyland said opening the new business had made sense because there was nothing like her shop in the Agnes Water/1770 region.

"Plus I think Agnes Water is a Mecca for people wanting to celebrate things.”

"Gladstone and Bundy are about an hour away so I just really wanted to provide a service and be available 24/7.

"It's relaxing and is something I love to do...it's not stressful and it doesn't really feel like work.”

Although Mrs Hyland has a background in managing weddings as well as real estate, she said she was completely self-taught and that floral design was something that came naturally to her.

"From a young age I'd just go into to shops to smell the flowers,” she said. "I've been pretty busy getting the shop ready but things were made a little bit easier because my friend is sub-letting her office space to me and because they're builders they did the shop fit out in a day.”

Mrs Hyland said the good thing about her job was that regardless of whether people had money to burn or not, there was always a reason to buy flowers.