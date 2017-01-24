Nerves set in for new teachers starting at Gladstone schools

READY TO GO: Techers Jemma Boswell, Georgia McLean and Kellie Pagel all began at West Gladstone State School yesterday.

STARTING school is a huge deal for kids but spare a thought for the teachers too.

Seven new teachers took the first steps in their career when they started work at Gladstone West State School yesterday.

Georgia McLean, Kellie Pagel and Jemma Boswell are three of the new teachers.

Ms McLean is from Brisbane, Ms Pagel is from Gympie and Ms Boswell is from the Gold Coast.

One thing all three girls had in common was they were relieved the first day was over.

"You plan it and you think your planning is perfect but it changes as soon as you get in the classroom,” Ms McLean said.

Ms Boswell said Gladstone was her first preference as a place to work.

"I've got family here and I knew the place a little bit better than other places and it's coastal too,” she said.

Ms McLean said she had always wanted to go regional. "I didn't apply for Brisbane ... I wanted to go somewhere new,” she said.

Ms Pagel said Gladstone was good because it was a "normal town”.

"I either wanted to go country-country or come to a place like this. I couldn't have gone somewhere, where it was like an hour from somewhere normal,” she said.

Principal Damien Hoare said seven new people was a large number. "I think it's always a good thing having new people,” he said.

Mr Hoare said to help new teachers adjust the school had a beginner teaching mentoring program.

"The program is about making sure they have a roof over their heads, have a network of friends, all the important stuff when you're new to a place,” he said.

The program also helps people with the fundamentals of teaching, Mr Hoare said.

When asked what the three of them liked about teaching, their passion for helping kids was obvious.

"I just love engaging in the learning, teaching and exploring with the kids,” Ms McLean said.