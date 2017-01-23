Nerves set in as 'preppies' ready for first day today

Logan Meredith, 4, Alex Evans, 4, and Paige Murray,4, are all starting school today.

TODAY lots of four-year-old children will be packing their bags ready for their first day of school.

With "playing” the number one thing on the fresh faced preppies' minds, they're all excited to see what's ahead.

For Emma Meredith, son Logan, 4, is the last of her children to go to school.

"He just thinks you're going there to play ... I'm excited for him but I'm going to be a bit lost,” Ms Meredith said.

"He's got his bag ready and uniforms. He's already worn the uniforms, he's quite prepared; he's more prepared than me.”

Also the last of her children to go to school, Becky Evans said all her son Alex, 4, thinks about is being a preppie.

"He's super excited to see his teacher and make new friends and be a preppie,” Ms Evans said.

"He's my last one, it's a relief.”

And for Alana Murray, having her daughter, Paige, 4, start school is a little bit nerve wracking.

"She has autism so it's a huge thing to start,” Ms Murray said.

"They're so young, I'm nervous for her. They're so innocent.”

Most Queensland schools start term one today.