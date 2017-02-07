Neighbour's garden trashed in dispute over TV volume

A NEIGHBOURHOOD dispute reached boiling point when a Gladstone woman smashed flower pots and broke garden ornaments at a next door unit.

Yesterday the Gladstone Magistrates Court heard Antionette Mary Murphy went to the unit next to her mother's on January 13, and had an argument with the woman living there over the volume of Murphy's mother's television.

Prosecutor Gavin Reece said when told to leave, Murphy picked up and broke six ceramic pots, two glass bowls and two ceramic garden ornaments.

Police arrived and saw the pots and ornaments in pieces around the yard.

Murphy told police she broke the items because she'd "had enough" of the woman complaining about her mother's television.

She pleaded guilty to wilful damage.

Lawyer Matt Heelan said the dispute between the neighbour and Murphy's 83-year-old mother had been ongoing for about 18 months.

He said the mother did not have a hearing problem and did not listen to the television "particularly loudly", but the neighbour still objected to the noise.

Murphy said the woman knocked on and kicked the wall between the two units, which had in the past caused picture frames to fall and break.

She said the wall was shared between the woman's bedroom and her mother's lounge room.

Mr Heelan said the dispute had come to the attention of the police in the past.

"Both parties have been to the police but (police) had been a little bit reluctant to get involved," Mr Heelan said.

"They've told my client that banging on the wall in someone's own unit isn't something they'd usually deal with."

Magistrate Melanie Ho agreed.

"There's other things they need to do," Ms Ho said.

Mr Heelan said Murphy "reached boiling point" when the neighbour complained again that night.

"The vulnerability of her elderly mother struck a sore point with her," he said.

Ms Ho recommended Murphy get legal advice in relation to the dispute.

She fined Murphy $100 and ordered her to pay $232.10 to replace the broken items.