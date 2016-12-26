NDIS rollout to bring up to 1000 jobs to Gladstone

Find out about getting ready for the NDIS online, or call 1800 800 110.

RESIDENTS struggling to make do with the level of disability care and services offered in Gladstone will have to wait until January 2018 to get access to the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

The NDIS has already been rolled out in Townsville and Charters Towers and is expected to be fully operational in Central Queensland halfway through 2018.

The Observer has previously reported on families in town who need to travel long distances regularly to get the support they need.

The rollout of the NDIS across the state will have more people than ever being able to access a wider range of disability services, which the government expects to translate into thousands of extra jobs.

Recently in Queensland parliament the minister for Disability Services, Coralee O'Rourke, said "the NDIS is expected to create between 850 and 1000 new jobs" to support potentially 4900 new participants in the region.

"The disability sector itself is leading the work to build the capacity of its workforce, with support from the Palaszczuk government, which has funded a consortium of organisations to deliver the Workability Qld initiative," Mrs O'Rourke said.

"This initiative will commence in Gladstone prior to the NDIS rollout and will support Gladstone service providers and the sector to build the workforce the NDIS will require.

"Existing service providers (in Gladstone) will have the opportunity to expand into new locations or deliver a wider range of services. Suppliers will also have the opportunity to enter the market in adjacent sectors of the market and to support business growth in areas such as infrastructure."

Gladstone residents who receive state funded disability services will be contacted before the area transitions to the NDIS in 2018.

Residents who are not receiving services will be able to apply to access the NDIS six months before the transition.