NAME AND SHAME: Gladstone drink drivers blow big numbers

THOUSANDS of dollars in fines, community service orders and 12-month probations were given out as a result of a Gladstone police drink-drivers sting over the week.

And it was go hard or go home for most drink drivers, with six of the eight busted, blowing at least double the legal limit.

Joseph Riley Webb, 34, was one. He returned a reading of more than four times the legal limit; .208%.

He was pulled over at a McDonald's carpark.

He was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Rohan Ashley Hodges, 43 returned a reading of .183% when stopped along the Dawson Hwy at Calliope.

He was ordered to complete 75 hours of community service and lost his license for 12 months.

Timothy Matthew Rayner, 37 returned a reading almost three times the legal limit; .148% when pulled over on Willow St.

He was placed on 12 months' probation and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Fifty-year-old Daryl John Marendaz returned a reading of .190%.

He was fined $1300 and lost his license for nine months.

Fined $650, Kerryn Ruth McCauley returned a reading of .107% along Dixon Dr.

She was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Robert Edwin Barnes, 42, returned a reading of .092% when pulled over on Tannum Sands Rd.

He was fined $500 and lost his license for one month.

Luke Roy Petera, 35 returned a reading of .082%.

He was fined $450 and is disqualified from driving for two months.

And lastly, 28-year-old Isaac Anthony Wilson was fined $350 and lost his license for one month after being pulled over along Harvey Rd.