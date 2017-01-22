Nail the morning routine with these easy steps

STARTING the morning on the wrong foot makes for a chaotic day, so make sure you start your day the best way possible.
No matter the time you wake up, follow these simple steps and mornings should be a breeze.
1. Create a checklist
- What you want to do in the morning is up to you, but by writing it down in the morning, you make it more likely to happen.
- Revise and adjust the list each week.
2. Pack school bags the night before
- Limit morning chaos by packing the kids' schoolbags the night before, so you can grab them and go in the morning.
3. Make food in large quantities
- Set aside an afternoon, or day, each week to plan the kids' lunches for the week.
- You can make a batch of healthy muffins or quiche for the week to make packing lunches easier.
- Freeze them into portion sizes making it easy to pack, the kids can pack their own lunches then.
4. Get ready the night before
- Wash and dry your hair, and the kids' hair, the night before.
- Iron and choose your clothes, and school uniforms, the night before. Lay them out so you don't have to think about what to wear in the morning.
5. Be consistent
- The more you do something, the easier it gets.
- Even if the kids have a day off, get up at the same time every morning because inconsistency will lead to struggling the next morning.
6. Allow for extra time
- Wake up 15 minutes earlier to allow for a food spill or someone refusing to get dressed or brush their teeth.
7. Wear a house coat
- Wear a long shirt or light jacket over your work clothes to keep them clean from spills.
- It saves the stress of a late outfit change if you're already running late.