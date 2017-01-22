Nail the morning routine with these easy steps

KEEP IT THE SAME: If the day starts in a whirlwind it's always hard to improve it.

STARTING the morning on the wrong foot makes for a chaotic day, so make sure you start your day the best way possible.

No matter the time you wake up, follow these simple steps and mornings should be a breeze.

1. Create a checklist

What you want to do in the morning is up to you, but by writing it down in the morning, you make it more likely to happen.

Revise and adjust the list each week.

2017 To do list year text on white paper poster with black pencil and lightbulb on wood plank floor and white brick wall,Business presentation mock up for adding your list. Weedezign

2. Pack school bags the night before

Limit morning chaos by packing the kids' schoolbags the night before, so you can grab them and go in the morning.

sweet little blonde schoolgirl asking for help carrying heavy backpack or school bag full causing stress and pain on back due to overweight isolated on white background

3. Make food in large quantities

Set aside an afternoon, or day, each week to plan the kids' lunches for the week.

You can make a batch of healthy muffins or quiche for the week to make packing lunches easier.

Freeze them into portion sizes making it easy to pack, the kids can pack their own lunches then.

Quinoa, Zucchini and Cheese Muffins. Irina Timokhina

4. Get ready the night before

Wash and dry your hair, and the kids' hair, the night before.

Iron and choose your clothes, and school uniforms, the night before. Lay them out so you don't have to think about what to wear in the morning.

5. Be consistent

The more you do something, the easier it gets.

Even if the kids have a day off, get up at the same time every morning because inconsistency will lead to struggling the next morning.

Be a good role model to encourage children to make healthy food choices.

6. Allow for extra time

Wake up 15 minutes earlier to allow for a food spill or someone refusing to get dressed or brush their teeth.

7. Wear a house coat