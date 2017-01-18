Mystery boat involved in fatal Curtis Island accident found

POLICE divers have found the boat involved in a fatal accident on December 27.

The boat sunk off the northern end of Curtis Island, leaving a 73-year-old woman from Torquay dead.

Gladstone Water Police found the boat on Tuesday afternoon and bought it back to shore.

Acting Sergeant Neale Whalley said they would not photograph and examine the boat to try and find out what had gone wrong. The boat is being held at a storage yard in Calliope.

The incident happened about 7.20pm on December 27, four people were on board the boat when it capsized.

Nearby boats retrieved the occupants from the ocean before emergency services arrived.

A 34-year-old Bracewell woman and a 14-month-old boy were taken to Rockhampton Base Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.