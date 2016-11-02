29°
Gladstone mum spent $85K on weight loss, she's now a model

Tegan Annett
| 2nd Nov 2016 6:11 PM Updated: 6:38 PM
Simone Mackie is determined to improve her fitness. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
Simone Mackie is determined to improve her fitness. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA031114FITT

GLADSTONE mum of three Simone Mackie looked and felt a million dollars stepping foot on the catwalk this week.

It was a dream come true for the 30-year-old who has shed 75kg since 2014.

To shed the kilograms she has forked out up to $85,000 on weight loss surgeries and spent countless hours at the gym.

Mrs Mackie said despite some deeming surgeries as "the easy way out" it had been one of her biggest challenges.

 

Simone Mackie is determined to improve her fitness. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
Simone Mackie is determined to improve her fitness. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA031114FITT

Dealing with the mental stress of surgery made the battle to fight the kilograms tough.

But she said Tuesday's fashion event was a "turning point", which helped her feel positive again about her body image.

"Just seeing the women and men sitting down who we were modelling in front of and they were saying 'Wow that looks amazing on you'," Mrs Mackie said.

"My body has been through so many changes internally and externally and sometimes I still look at myself and if I'm not at a certain standard I feel like I've let myself down.

"I'm still bigger than what I should be but (the fashion parade) helped me realise I know my body is real, my curves are real, and I know there is no quick fix."

Mrs Mackie said the modelling stint also fulfilled a childhood dream.

 

Simone Mackie pictured at 87kg, with her three sons Ollie, Locky and Bayley.
Simone Mackie pictured at 87kg, with her three sons Ollie, Locky and Bayley.

For the fashion parade at Rocksalt she donned clothes from T-Leaf Clothing and was treated to having her hair and make up done.

In Year 6 Ms Mackie would tell peers she wanted to be a supermodel when she "grew up".

"Everyone (at school) laughed at me when I said that."

But while she's now at her healthiest, she said she still had a long way to go. "I want to be healthy in body and mind," Mrs Mackie said.

Simone Mackie's experience with weight loss surgeries:

Mrs Mackie said weight-loss surgeries were nothing to be ashamed of and it was far from the "easy way out".

She said her children, Bayley, 9, Lockie, 7 and Ollie, 3 were her inspiration to shed the kilograms.

Her husband Darryn was also with her every step of the way.

 

Simone Mackie now has the energy to play with her kids.
Simone Mackie now has the energy to play with her kids.

"I've struggled with my weight my whole life and exercising and dieting never really lost (it), the most I lost was eight kilograms and that was doing all the right things," Ms Mackie said.

Since having liposuction her diet has completely changed.

At first she had to eat pureed foods, and has slowly made a progression back to normal meals.

 

Simone Mackie pictured modelling T-Leaf Clothing with hair and make up by Tahnae Vercoe Taui Hair and Beauty on Melbourne Cup Day at Rocksalt.
Simone Mackie pictured modelling T-Leaf Clothing with hair and make up by Tahnae Vercoe Taui Hair and Beauty on Melbourne Cup Day at Rocksalt.

Mrs Mackie said one of the most important surgeries for her body-image was the removal of excess skin after losing 50kg.

"It was horrible, but would I do it again, yes," she said. "It's changed my life on the outside and how I feel on the inside."

Milestones

November 2014: Simone Mackie speaks publicly in The Observer about her weight-loss goals. She weighed more than 153kg.

February 18 2015: Simone undergoes sleeve surgery for her stomach.

June 6 2015: Simone undergoes more surgeries to help reduce excess skin.

Today: Simone Mackie weighs a healthy 75kg.

GLADSTONE mum of three Simone Mackie looked and felt a million dollars stepping foot on the catwalk this week.

Michael Buble has admitted he handled fame "poorly"

