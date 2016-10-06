'Music to my ears': Pollie helps $3.2b project through govt

GLADSTONE's state member has committed to helping Casper Energy through any Queensland Government hurdles in its bid to fast track its $3.2b project.

Glenn Butcher called "hear hear" when he heard Casper Energy chief executive officer Duncan Mackenzie say the oil refinery and diesel import terminal would have a local workforce.

Mr Butcher said he would help Casper Energy through government processes to get the company to a stage at preparing their EIS.

"Now the locals who worked on (Curtis Island LNG plants) are at the stgae of either leaving Gladstone or being fly in fly out workers themselves just so they can find work," Mr Butcher said.

Casper Energy revealed its plans at a GEA conference today for its $3.2b oil refinery and diesel import terminal.

The oil refinery will create 1800 construction jobs and give Australia fuel security, producing up to 80,000 barrels a day.

The terminal is expected to create 180 construction jobs.

"It's a breath of fresh air to see the guy from Casper say in their tenure as part of this project is to employ local people, that's music to my ears," Mr Butcher said.

"I've made it quite clear at any stage if they came across any hurdles I would assist them.

"We'll try to knock down as many of those hurdles as possible to make this come to fruition," he said.

Mr Butcher said at the same time there needed to be a priority to protect the environment of Gladstone's harbour and the Great Barrier Reef.

"They need to do their work preparing their EIS but I'll be alongside them working very closely to help them through government hurdles."