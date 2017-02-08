Music and mates may have distracted teen in Calliope crash

Elizabeth Mitchell, 17, was the only one injured when she rolled her car at Calliope last year.

A YOUNG woman has given up her licence after a terrifying crash that saw her fishtail off the road and roll several times.

Elizabeth Mitchell, 17, was driving a car full of her friends to McDonalds following a day of fishing on December 8 last year.

When she drove around a bend on a dirt road at Calliope, she lost control of her vehicle.

Those were the facts heard in Gladstone Magistrates Court as Mitchell pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

Prosecutor Gavin Reece said police at the scene believed she may have been distracted by her friends and music at the time of the crash.

Mr Reece said Mitchell was treated in hospital for minor injuries, but none of her passengers were injured.

Lawyer Matt Heelan said the event had been terrifying for his client.

He said Mitchell, who was studying to be a paramedic, had voluntarily given up her P1 provisional licence and no longer owned her car.

Mr Heelan said while Mitchell had received physiotherapy for her injuries, no one else was injured and no one else's property was damaged.

He asked the court to take into consideration the price Mitchell had already paid following the crash.

Magistrate Melanie Ho acknowledged the crash was not deliberate, but rather caused by "momentary inattention".

She fined Mitchell $500 with no conviction recorded.