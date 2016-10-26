Mum 'consumed by fear' of birth helps other mums

A MUM of two who was "consumed by fear" of the pain of child birth during her pregnancy figured out a way around it.

Boyne Island mum Shari Lyon is ridding mums-to-be of their fear of child birth with a technique called "hypnobirthing" that got her through her pregnancy, and reduce pain during birth.

Mrs Lyon faced a double-whammy of having an overwhelming fear of needles while she was overcome by fear of the pain of child birth.

It meant an epidural, a sedative injected into a woman during childbirth, wasn't an option for her.

"When I first found out I was pregnant with my son, the fear consumed me," she said.

"I had a huge fear of needles and pain, which for me is very hard.

"So I feared the pain but I didn't want to have the needle cover that pain, so I knew I needed some help.

"That's where I found hypnobirthing, so I was able to use the techniques to have quite a positive birth."

Mrs Lyon, who has helped over 200 women in Boyne-Tannum, Gladstone and Rockhampton, out of her home studio and at the Women's Health Centre, said the pain is "one of the things (mums-to-be) think about most" when they learn they're pregnant.

"It's the first thing they worry about; is they have to birth this baby," she said. "The hypnotherapy allows them to keep a positive mindset."

Mrs Lyon said nothing would completely eliminate the pain of child birth, but she doesn't even want mums to think about it.

"Every couple is different in their experience, it's about coming from another perspective without pain," she said.

"We bring their focus to other things."

No Caption Shari Lyon

Gladstone Hospital's midwives have also given her feedback that her sessions can "make their job easier at times".

A lot of mums Mrs Lyons helps are first-time mums "who have a fear of the unknown", but many others are third or fourth time mums who have had a traumatic previous birth, with a caesarian or medical intervention.

"Every one story is different," she said.

"But because they may not have been educated about their birth and don't know their options, sometimes the system to dictate what their birth should be."

A recent study by Dr Kate Levett, of the University of Notre Dame, showed women significantly reduced their chance of having a caesarean (44%) or an epidural (65%) after undertaking childbirth education course, such as hypnobirthing.

No Caption Shari Lyon

Mrs Lyon said the name "hypnobirthing" could ring alarm bells, especially among dads-to-be who "sometimes think it's going to be some hippy mind-control".

"But so many dads walk out of my first session and say, 'wow that makes so much sense'," she said.

"And they feel confident n themselves as a birth partner."

While Mrs Lyon uses hypnosis techniques to help mums "release their fears", she said she doesn't give couple medical advice.

"We do some hypnosis techniques, and the hypnosis that I do is to help them release their fears, so it's a guided meditation basically," she said.

"But I want mums to have an open relationship with their care provider."