Mum supervised son smoking weed, tested it first for 'safety'

A GLADSTONE mother has admitted to trying her 15-year-old son's marijuana to make sure it was "safe”.

The woman, 41, said she was worried her son's friends had laced the marijuana with hallucinogens, and wanted to test it before he used it.

She allowed him and his friends to smoke the drug in her house, so she could supervise them.

"I'd rather him do it here than down by the creek somewhere,” she told police.

The woman pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to permitting use of place, for allowing the drugs to be used in her home.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said police had attended her home on December 3 for another matter, and could see a home made bong, tongs, scissors and a plate with marijuana on it, through the front screen door.

The son admitted the drugs were his.

Magistrate Melanie Ho fined the woman $500, with a conviction recorded.