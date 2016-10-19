29°
Mum in a wallet Mac'grab

Ross Irby
19th Oct 2016

TWO all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun. Oh, and I'll upsize and take a wallet too.

When a young McDonald's worker left his wallet on the counter he didn't reckon on a light-fingered Gladstone mum lifting the wallet with her take-away meal deal.

But mum of four Kimberly Morris did just that, the theft captured on CCTV.

Morris, 28, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to stealing the wallet on Saturday, September 17.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said a McDonald's employee left the wallet on the cashiers counter at 7.35am.

CCTV footage captures Morris placing her meal order and walking away. She returns to the counter and places her purse on top of the wallet, looks around and gets her food.

Mr Reece said when police later went to her home she became agitated, telling officers she did not see a wallet. But changed her story saying she saw it but did not pick it up.

Morris became aggressive "saying she did take the wallet but thought it was her husband's”.

Magistrate Melanie Ho queried whether she should do unpaid community service work at McDonald's.

However, lawyer Jun Pepito said Morris was a mother of four children and not be able to do this.

"It's opportunistic and also deceitful as you put your purse on his wallet and hid it. Then told police you thought it was your husband's,” Ms Ho said.

Morris was fined $300 with the conviction recorded.

Gladstone Observer
