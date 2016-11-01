Multi-national divests in nearby coal mine

ANGLO American yesterday announced the completion of the sale of its wholly owned interest in the Callide thermal coal mine to Batchfire Resources Pty Ltd, following the announcement of the share sale agreement in January.

The open cut thermal coal mine and associated processing infrastructure produced 7.9 million tonnes of coal last year and 5.5 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2016.

The majority of this was sold to two adjacent power stations under long-term contracts. The terms of the transaction remain confidential.