'Big relief': Emergency service boost with $150K fire station

FIRST station officer at Mount Larcom Rural Fire Service Trevor Rowe said it was a "big relief" to finally be given the official tick of approval to use the fire station which was built last year.

He said it had taken seven years of hassles to get the station's roller doors open and more than $150,000 in community donations to build.

START YOUR ENGINES: First officers Danny Devers, Errol Noye, Jason Polzin, Judy Ferrari, Colleen Yarrow, David Kretschmer, Jeremey Banks and Ron Barker from around the region hold up their keys to eight new Yellow Rural Fire Trucks. Paul Braven

"We've got it now and we won't give it up," Mr Rowe told a crowd of 60 at the station's official opening.

Although the fire station was ready to go in October last year, the crew of 40 weren't able to use the station because the council at the time wasn't able to sign off on it.

The station's one and only door was not wide enough to fit a wheelchair and the station could not afford to spend more than $9000 on pouring concrete for a disabled parking spot.

This meant the Mount Larcom fire crew were forced to continue to operate out of a "box" that had no running water and no toilet.

But in November last year, and after putting pressure on the council to act, Mr Rowe was given permission by the council to use the station as long as he widened the door.

He said about three months ago the council dug into its own pocket and paid for the parking spot out the front of the station.

PLACE TO CALL HOME: The Mt Larcom Rural Fire Brigade opened their new garage on Saturday which will be used to house two trucks. Paul Braven

"It feels like we can do something now," Mr Rowe said.

"It'll be good now because I really want to hold public meetings here so we can educate the community."

Although Mr Rowe understood town planning regulations "were there for a reason", he thought special consideration should have been given because the fire station did not have a lot of money to spend and was performing a valuable service to the community.

Companies like Aurizon and QGC helped pay for the new station, but Mr Rowe singled out the Gladstone Mudcrabs Aussie Rules Club for its donation of $6500 for a solar power system.

The Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher officially opened the station on Saturday.

"The new station will be a valuable base for RFS volunteers to provide essential bushfire response, mitigation and safety education activities to their community," he said.

Mr Butcher also handed over the keys to eight brand new fire trucks, worth a combined $1.5million, to stations at Colosseum, West Stowe, Calliope, Turkey Beach, Bororen, Agnes Water, Wartburg and Benaraby.