'I know a f***ing dog when I see it': Police abused

HOME handyman Darrell Melville was doing some home improvements after apparently enjoying a few drinks when he mouthed-off some rude comments at passing police officers.

Instead, he was told he should have kept his mouth shut.

Melville, 39, (his true age) went before a Gladstone court magistrate to plead guilty to committing a public nuisance in Central Lane at 11pm on August 19.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said it was just after 11pm on a Friday night when police were passing a Central Lane apartment building.

Police say Melville was on his balcony, and in clear view of people walking past to go to a nearby hotel.

Sergeant Stevens said Melville's mood was changing up and down and police advised him about his language.

"I know a f***ing dog when I see it," police reported Melville had loudly replied.

He was warned but then went out onto the footpath where he continued to yell abusive language at the officers.

Warned again he was then charged.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said Melville told her he was aged 32 and a father of four children.

Magistrate Melanie Ho, said he was actually 39 on court documents and must have "lost" seven years.

Ms O'Gorman said Melville instructs his behaviour was the result of being intoxicated at the time and knew he was in the wrong and that it was unacceptable.

"He was doing home improvements and started talking to himself and working himself up," she said.

Ms Ho queried that he was doing the home handy work at 11pm?

She said the case was a bit unusual as Melville had no previous criminal history and the offence unfortunate.

Ms Ho said alcohol was no excuse but if he kept his mouth shut after being warned he would not have been in any trouble.

"So don't do home improvements when drinking," she said with humour.

Melville was fined $300, a conviction not recorded.