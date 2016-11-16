28°
UPDATE: Motorcylist killed in crash with truck

Carolyn Archer
| 15th Nov 2016 2:32 PM Updated: 9:09 PM

The scene of the crash on Rosedale Rd.
The scene of the crash on Rosedale Rd.

UPDATE 9pm: A man has died following a traffic crash north of Bundaberg this afternoon.

Preliminary information suggests about 2.10pm a collision has occurred between a motorcycle and truck both travelling south along Rosedale Rd through Meadowvale.

The 19-year-old male rider of the motorcycle from Meadowvale sustained serious injuries and was transported to Bundaberg Hospital where he later passed away.

The truck driver was uninjured.

Rosedale Road remains closed between Meadowvale Road and Witts Road while the Forensic Crash Unit investigates.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witness the crash or have dash cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.  

UPDATE: A CRITICAL care paramedic worked to stabilise a motorcyclist seriously injured in a crash at Meadowvale.

The 19-year-old man received significant leg and abdominal injuries after colliding with a truck.

The man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious condition.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a crash between a motorcycle and a truck on Rosedale Rd at Meadowvale.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the 19-year-old male motorcyclist received a significant cut to his leg.

The collision happened at 2.10pm.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

As of 2.30pm Tuesday, Rosedale Rd was closed.

Police investigations into the cause of the collision are continuing.

UPDATE: Motorcylist killed in crash with truck

The scene of the crash on Rosedale Rd.

Paramedics are treating a motorcyclist after a crash at Meadowvale

