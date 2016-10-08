Project to build commercial motorbike track in backyard

EVER since Allan Mayne was a kid he has loved riding motorbikes and now that there's no chance of him "going pro" he wants to set up a new motorbike park at his property at Diglum.

Mr Mayne is inching closer to his dream after his development application for a motor park facility at his home reached the public consultation stage.

"I've always been interested in bikes and now that I'm older I thought I might as well create something for families," Mr Mayne said.

"When I was growing up I had heaps of country to ride in but there's nothing around at the moment."

BIG PLANS: Diglum's Allan Mayne has proposed to build a motorbike park on his property which will give riders the opportunity to camp out and shred on his tracks. Allan Mayne

If Mr Mayne's motorbike park is passed by the council, he plans to build motocross tracks for kids, teenagers and experts.

He also has plans to put in an enduro track in the hills around his property on Tablelands Rd.

"What I want to do is create these tracks and provide space for people to come to and camp," he said.

"That way people from the cities and workers can come out and have a ride."

With already about 1000 likes on his Facebook page Full Throttle Motocross Park, Mr Mayne expects riders to come from Gladstone, Rockhampton, Biloela and as far away as Emerald to use his facilities if the project gets up.

"There's just nothing up this way and I know bike shops in town are keen (for the project to get the green light," he said.

"The process is going well and after the first meeting with the council I think they're on our side."

Mr Mayne plans to charge a "small fee" for campers to come to the property and should work out to be about $10 per adult and $5 for kids under 12.

There will also be a shower block and hot water on site.

"I think it'll go off because there is nothing around here for four hours," Mr Mayne said.

"The tracks will be pretty big and we'll probably have more than 25km of enduro tracks that range from easy to hard."

Mr Mayne, a contract musterer, said he has been solely focusing on getting his project up and running before the December holidays.