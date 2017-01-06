28°
News

'This sunscreen needs a recall ASAP, no excuses'

Alexia Purcell
| 6th Jan 2017 1:00 PM
Jessica Cook said: "The photo does it no justice! It also affected her arms legs and very badly burnt her face!"
Jessica Cook said: "The photo does it no justice! It also affected her arms legs and very badly burnt her face!" Jessica Cook

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ANOTHER mother is now calling for the Cancer Council Australia's Peppa Pig Kids Sunscreen Range SPF50+ to be recalled after her daughter was "burnt' by the product.

Sydney mother Jessica Cook told Australian Regional Media she strongly believes it should be "off our shelves".

"I am angry they haven't issued an official recall. This sunscreen needs a recall ASAP, no excuses," she said.

Ms Cook said the product "burnt and irritated my little girl's skin so bad she was scratching until it bled".

"The day before it flared it up like that we went to the pools. I put this sunscreen on both my kids - I have a two-and-a-half-year-old and a one-year-old.

"I didn't put much on my one-year-old because I kept her in the shade but my two-year-old was running around in the sun so I reapplied it five to six times. I was scared she was going to get burnt.

"She woke up in the morning with this terrible rash/burn.

"It started on her face and as the day went on it got worse and she started scratching."

Ms Cook said she took her daughter to a doctor who asked her if they'd changed any products lately.

"She said it is not a food like allergy, it is something that she has touched or been on her. Definitely something that has come in contact with her skin.

"My mum was with me and she asked 'could it be the sunscreen?'. And I said 'no, how could a sunscreen do this'?

"I didn't think twice it would be the sunscreen."

Jessica Cook

Ms Cook said it wasn't until her mum told her, a few days later, about the story on Queensland mother Jessie Swan and her three-month-old son who was hospitalised with a "horrible rash/burn" she said was caused by this product, that Ms Cook put "two and two together".

>> Infant hospitalised with rash 'caused' by kids sunscreen

"Reading that woman's post was like reading what happened to my daughter.

"I purposely went out and purchased this product. It was expensive - $23 - but I actually said 'I'm not going to take any chances, I'll get Cancer Council'.

"My partner was with me and he said ' there is no price you can put on protecting our kids'.

"My partner is really, really angry and I feel disgusted when I look at it."        

Ms Cook said she didn't patch test before using this product because she felt she could trust an "Aussie leading brand".

"When you go to grab it from the shelf it doesn't say anything about not suitable for sensitive skin.

"And this business (Cancer Council Australia) is made to protect people. This is unexplainable, this stuff shouldn't be happening.

"Fair enough if one or two people have been affected by this but its now turned to a few dozen.

"I can't believe it hasn't been recalled. They've seen how many people have reported it."

Cancer Council Australia issued an updated statement following the reported reactions to their SPF 50+ Kids sunscreen.

CEO of Cancer Council Australia, Professor Sanchia Aranda said they are investigating the reported reactions and working with two individuals who reported concerns to "determine the specific cause of their reactions".

"We know sunscreen use prevents thousands of skin cancers in Australia each year.

"In some cases, sunscreen can also cause a reaction, depending on a range of factors.

"It's important that people affected are supported and that ongoing monitoring of sunscreens is in place to maximise benefits and minimise any concerns.

"Our sunscreen infoline staff will be able to help respond to individual questions and reactions."

Ms Cook said a Cancer Council Australia representative responded to her post on their Facebook page saying someone will be in contact as soon as possible but she said she is still waiting for that email or phone call.

The Cancer Council Australia Facebook page has recently been swamped with complaints about their Peppa Pig Kids Sunscreen Range SPF50+.

Dee Hall said her daughter was rushed to emergency with burns and swelling despite never actually going outside after using this product.

‎Dan Thomas‎ said: "We thought we were the only one with a bad reaction to this product. Our daughter experienced a similar reaction to the others on this page. There appears to be a significant issue with this product which I think warrants a thorough investigation. The current response is underwhelming to say the least."

Giselle Delosa said: "My three kids (8, 5 and 2) who have never ever ever been burnt ALL got burnt last week after using the Peppa Pig sunscreen. Brand new bottle bought off the website three weeks ago! I applied twice! My daughter said the sunscreen hurt her legs, I thought I just didn't apply properly!!! As soon as I saw the pic of the baby I knew it would be the same!!! What do we do? Return the bottle??"

Kasey Dey | Facebook

Kasey Dey‎ shared this photo of her legs and said: "This is 3 days after applying the Peppa Pig 50plus. Within 20 minutes my skin felt like it was on fire!! I've been on painkillers ever since and am concerned about permanent damage. What is the recommended treatment for the chemical burn? I've been sleeping under wet towels and applying aloe gel. What is the consensus for treatment? I purchased the product in good faith and it ruined my holiday."

In the updated statement, Cancer Council Australia CEO Professor Aranda said most people could use sunscreens without an adverse reaction.

"If you are concerned that you might have a reaction to a new sunscreen, apply some to a small area of skin on the inside of your forearm. If the skin does not react adversely, you should be able to use the sunscreen as directed without concern. This should be adequate assurance in most situations."

Ms Cook said the doctor prescribed a strong cream for skin reactions for her young daughter.

"It's been been a week and it's only just gotten better now."

The Therapeutic Goods Administration, which regulates what products can be safely sold in Australia, has been sought for comment.

Topics:  cancer council australia editors picks recall sunscreen

BREAKING: Police reveal identity of CQ man accused of $465k fraud

BREAKING: Police reveal identity of CQ man accused of $465k...

MAJOR investigation leads to arrest of CQ sporting club president.

Gladstone family's dream comes true with no deposit home loan

NEW HOME: Omar and Jessica with their kids Paulo and Soren standing out the front of their brand new home.

BUYING your own home is meant to be part of the Australian dream.

Gay haters threw my husband off a Gladstone bridge

HEARTBROKEN: Maioha Tokotaua is at his husband's bedside in a Brisbane hospital.

HUSBAND of man found at bottom of Gladstone bridge claims hate crime

Popular Gladstone store that survived downturn up for sale

GREAT TIME: Tracey Clark is selling her business, Beerless Bar, after opening it 12 years ago in Clinton.

BUSINESS one of Australia's best selling in its product.

Local Partners

Girl shares heartache of Gladstone dad's suicide

'I am forever broken ... Part of me died along with my father, Steven.'

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Kathy claims turtle competition

Turtle tour winner Kathy Barker

Relief for emergency nurse after competition win

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Naomi Campbell will use hypnosis to quit smoking

Naomi Campbell will use hypnosis to quit smoking

NAOMI Campbell has vowed to quit smoking for good using hypnosis this year.

The big entertainment anniversaries of 2017

Ja'mie, Harry Potter, Juno, Optimus Prime and Buffy are celebrating big anniversaries this year.

2017 will host some significant pop-culture anniversaries

Tom Holland up against Anya Taylor-Joy for Rising Star BAFTA

Holland has been nominated for the 2017 EE Rising Star BAFTA Award

George Michael's mother worried about his sexuality

George Michael's mother was desperate to shield him from gay "gene"

It's official: Adele reigned supreme in 2016

Singer Adele

BRITISH singer was the highest-selling artist in Australia in 2016.

Pilot tried to speed up landing when Carrie Fisher fell ill

The 911 call for Carrie Fisher has been made public

Who will win: 2017 Golden Globes predictions

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie La La Land.

LA LA Land and Manchester by the Sea tipped to win big.

Fantastic Home Position and Price

7 Palm Court, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $340,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 7 Palm Ct For Sale. This outstanding lowset 3 bedroom brick home is in perfect shape throughout and is...

Now&#39;s the time to make your move!

Unit 9/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $175,000

This modern townhouse is located in a private and secure complex close to schools and shops. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the fully...

Kick Off the New Year in your New Family Home!!

32 Bottlebrush Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $335,000

I am proud to bring to the market this family friendly, lowset brick home located in the popular suburb of Kirkwood. This home is situated on a 657m2 block and...

PRICE DROP - BRING THE SELLERS AN OFFER!

30 Keppel Avenue, Clinton 4680

Residential Land This 795m2 allotment is located in the perfect location in Clinton surrounded ... $120,000...

This 795m2 allotment is located in the perfect location in Clinton surrounded by established homes with a high owner/occupier rate! Create the home of your dreams...

FIRST-HOME FEVER

51 Wattle Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $165,000

Tucked away in a convenience corner of New Auckland, a short distance to schools, local shopping and Harvey Rd Tavern is this little gem. Ideal for the first...

THIS IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!

12 Luton Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $259,000

This solid brick home is centrally located in the ever popular Telina, close to schools and shops. Featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2 with built-in-robes and the...

Stay Safe &amp; Cool In This Great Family Home

3 Cressbrook Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 NOW $419,000

This home offers the discerning buyer everything that is on most buyers "Wish List" - Pool, Shed, 4 bedrooms, air-conditioning, 2 living areas, low-set brick...

Great Value....Invest Today..!

Unit 26/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $135,000

This conveniently located unit is sure to be popular with anybody looking to buy their first property or the astute investor looking to buy a good quality unit in...

Gladstone&#39;s Most Sought After Real Estate - Auckland Hill...!

32-34 Auckland Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 1 $395,000

If you have been looking for a home with plenty of potential in the most sought after real estate precinct in Gladstone then this is the home you have been waiting...

STOP RENTING! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

47 Drynan Drive, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $269,000

If you're still renting you need to view this property to see what it has to offer for this fantastic price! The large open plan kitchen/living area offers...

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Landlords nightmare as tenants claim $5000 compo

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

A NIGHTMARE spat over an “alleged roof leak” for Gladstone landlords

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!