'Most painful thing': Tannum dad's irukandji scare

SWIM SAFE: Duncan Kennedy with his daughter Ava, 3. Duncan said to check the sand for washed up jellyfish before going swimming.

DUNCAN Kennedy is one lucky man.

The Tannum Sands local has avoided being stung by a jellyfish his whole life and takes precautions every time he takes his daughter down to the beach.

However the same can't be said for Duncan's father, who copped a sting from the potentially deadly irukandji jellyfish while surfing at Agnes Water, when Duncan was a teenager.

"He got stung on the chin when he was duck diving under a wave and he said it felt like a little wasp bite," Duncan said.

"We drove home later that day and he was cramping up and sweating in the car so we went straight to the hospital. "He stayed there overnight and said the sting was the most painful thing he'd ever been through.

"You've got to know the months of the year that jellyfish are around which is normally December through to February."

Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club captain Nicole Lowe said their main beach avoided any major influx of stingers.

"We are special because the islands protect us and act as a barrier," she said.

Ms Lowe said sometimes there were bluebottle jellyfish at Tannum Sands but that was rare.

She said to treat stinger bites, immediately wash off the tentacles in cold water, apply an ice pack and seek medical help.

For people living north of Agnes Water, use vinegar and water, to treat stings.